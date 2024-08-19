ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says U.S.-led coalition's jet came "dangerously" close to its plane in Syria

Published - August 19, 2024 06:41 am IST

"A coalition F/A-18 fighter-bomber came into dangerous contact with an An-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which was carrying out a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace," said one official

Reuters

Representational image of an F/A-18F Super Hornet | Photo Credit: U.S. Navy via WikiCommons

A fighter-bomber jet of the U.S.-led coalition in Syria came "dangerously" close to a Russian surveillance aircraft over Homs province on Sunday, Russia's TASS state news agency reported, citing a Russian military official in the Middle Eastern country.

The U.S. has 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighbouring Iraq on a mission to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swaths of both countries but was later pushed back.

"A coalition F/A-18 fighter-bomber came into dangerous contact with an An-30 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which was carrying out a scheduled flight in Syrian airspace," TASS quoted Captain Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, as saying.

"The Russian crew, demonstrating high professionalism, promptly took the necessary measures to prevent a collision."

The incident took place over the al-Tanf region of Homs, TASS said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

The U.S. Department of Defence has not immediately responded to Reuters' request for comment.

The United States has a military base in Syria's al-Tanf region across the border from Jordan.

