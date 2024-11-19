 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia says Ukraine attacked border region with U.S.-made long-range missiles

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved an updated nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold that would prompt Russia to consider using nuclear weapons

Published - November 19, 2024 07:38 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of the ATACMS, which would be the first since U.S. President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to fire them into Russia. Representational file image.

Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of the ATACMS, which would be the first since U.S. President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to fire them into Russia. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said on Tuesday (November 19, 2024) that Ukraine had fired six U.S.-made ATACMS long-range missiles into its western Bryansk region.

Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of the ATACMS, which would be the first since U.S. President Joe Biden gave the green light for Kyiv to fire them into Russia after months of lobbying from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Last night at 3.25 (0025 GMT) the enemy struck a facility in the Bryansk region with six ballistic missiles. According to confirmed data, American-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were used," the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

It said Russian air defences shot down five missiles and damaged one, whose fragments fell on a military facility.

The Ministry said this caused a fire that was quickly extinguished, and there were no casualties or damage. Reuters could not independently confirm details of the incident.

Russia has said the U.S. decision to approve such attacks was reckless and will prompt it to respond.

The graphic above shows the long-range U.S. ATACMS missile system components.

The graphic above shows the long-range U.S. ATACMS missile system components. | Photo Credit: AP

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday approved an updated nuclear doctrine lowering the threshold that would prompt Russia to consider using nuclear weapons.

The new policy says any conventional assault on Russia by a non-nuclear power supported by a nuclear power will be considered to be a joint attack.

Any mass aerospace attack with aircraft, cruise missiles and unmanned aircraft that crossed Russia's borders could also trigger a nuclear response, it says.

Published - November 19, 2024 07:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.