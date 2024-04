April 27, 2024 02:39 am | Updated 02:39 am IST - Moscow

Russia said Friday it had used missiles and artillery to target railway infrastructure and Western arms being transported by rail in Ukraine.

Moscow's defence ministry said its forces had hit "Western weapons and military equipment" being transported by railway one day earlier in the Donetsk region, and also targeted railway facilities in the Kharkiv region.

