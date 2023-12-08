HamberMenu
Russia says presidential vote to take place over three days

The Kremlin said that “lots of people” were urging President Vladimir Putin to run for a new six-year term in March

December 08, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:19 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
File picture of a man walking out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, in 2018.

File picture of a man walking out of a voting booth at a polling station during the presidential election in Moscow, in 2018. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia announced on Friday that the presidential election in March will be held over three days, a recent voting procedure that Kremlin critics have said makes guaranteeing transparency more difficult.

Russia pledges more oil data to ship trackers to soothe OPEC+

Moscow this week set March 17 as the date for a presidential election which is expected to be another shoo-in for Vladimir Putin, who has silenced opposition during over two decades in power.

"The CEC (Central Election Commission) of the Russian Federation has approved a three-day voting period for the Russian presidential election. It will be held from March 15 to 17, 2024," the commission said.

Ballot monitors and the opposition in Russia say elections are marred by pervasive reports of irregularities and that independent candidates are sidelined by the Kremlin.

Russia first introduced multiple-day voting in 2020, ostensibly as part of measures to protect voters against coronavirus but the system came under fire from the political opposition.

Azerbaijan to hold snap presidential election on February 7, shortly before Russia's vote

It was rolled out during a five-day referendum on constitutional changes that extended presidential term limits, allowing Mr. Putin to conceivably remain in power until 2036.

‘Lots of people’ are urging Putin to run in presidential election: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Friday that “lots of people” were urging President Vladimir Putin to run for a new six-year term in March, and that Putin would announce his decision “when he deems it appropriate”.

Mr. Putin, who will hold his annual press conference and field questions from the public on December 14, is widely expected to run again. Six sources told Reuters last month that the 71-year-old had decided to stand.

(With inputs from Reuters)

