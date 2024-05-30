GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Russia says neutralised 13 Ukrainian aerial drones

Russian Defence Ministry neutralises 13 Ukrainian drones near Crimea, including naval drones and missiles over Sea of Azov

Published - May 30, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
A Russian national tricolor flag tops the Russian Defence Ministry headquarters on the bank of the Moskva river in Moscow.

A Russian national tricolor flag tops the Russian Defence Ministry headquarters on the bank of the Moskva river in Moscow. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia's Defence Ministry on May 30 said it neutralised 13 Ukrainian aerial drones in the southern Krasnodar region and close to the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On May 30 morning, "five Ukrainian aerial drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defence systems in the Krasnodar region," the Ministry said in a statement.

Another eight drones were intercepted during the night "over the Black Sea, close to the Crimean coast", the statement added.

The Russian Army also said it had destroyed two Ukrainian naval drones in the Black Sea that were "heading for Crimea".

Eight tactical ATACMS missiles were shot down by Russian air defence systems over the Sea of Azov, near Crimea.

Faced with more than two years of Russian bombardments, Ukraine has taken the fight to Russian soil, often targeting energy infrastructure across the border.

