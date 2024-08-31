GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia says its forces seize another settlement in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russia has been making incremental gains in the region at a time when Ukrainian troops seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region after a surprise cross-border attack

Published - August 31, 2024 10:18 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian officials have said Kyiv’s attack on the Kursk region will fail to divert Russian forces away from the east of Ukraine. File.

Russian officials have said Kyiv’s attack on the Kursk region will fail to divert Russian forces away from the east of Ukraine. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian forces have gained control of the Kirove settlement, known in Ukraine as Verezamske, in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Donetsk is one of four Ukrainian regions which Russia says it has annexed even though it does not fully control all of them, a territorial claim which Kyiv and the West have rejected as illegal and one which Ukraine has vowed to reverse by force.

Also read | Why Russia has struggled to respond to Ukraine’s incursion in Kursk region

Russia has been making incremental gains in the region at a time when Ukrainian troops seek to advance in Russia's Kursk region after a surprise cross-border attack that began on Aug. 6.

Separately, the defence ministry said in a bulletin about developments in Russia's Kursk region that its forces had repelled Ukrainian attacks there, including towards settlements of Korenevo and Malaya Loknya.

Russian officials have said Kyiv's attack on the Kursk region will fail to divert Russian forces away from the east of Ukraine where they are still advancing.

The officials also say Ukraine's foray into Russian territory will ensnare thousands of its troops in a new front which has little strategic or tactical importance.

