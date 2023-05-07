HamberMenu
Russia says it thwarted drone attack in Crimea

It marks the latest in a wave of alleged Ukrainian drone strikes.

May 07, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
A drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 4, 2023.

A drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 4, 2023.

 Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Sevastopol overnight.

It marks the latest in a wave of alleged Ukrainian drone strikes and sabotage attempts ahead of May 9 celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, and amid an expected offensive by Kyiv.

In Sevastopol, a port home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said several drones had attacked during the night.

“Anti-aircraft defence and electronic warfare units repelled a new attack” on the city, he said on Sunday.

Ukraine launched more than ten drones at the city, he said in a message on Telegram adding that two were shot down over the sea and another fell into a forest after losing control.

“No infrastructure in the city was damaged,” he said.

Russia said Saturday its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

And earlier this week, Russian authorities claimed they thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin.

