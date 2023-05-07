Russia says it thwarted drone attack in Crimea

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea said they repelled a Ukrainian drone attack in the city of Sevastopol overnight.
It marks the latest in a wave of alleged Ukrainian drone strikes and sabotage attempts ahead of May 9 celebrations of the Soviet victory over the Nazis, and amid an expected offensive by Kyiv.
In Sevastopol, a port home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet, governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said several drones had attacked during the night.
“Anti-aircraft defence and electronic warfare units repelled a new attack” on the city, he said on Sunday.
Ukraine launched more than ten drones at the city, he said in a message on Telegram adding that two were shot down over the sea and another fell into a forest after losing control.
“No infrastructure in the city was damaged,” he said.
Russia said Saturday its forces had downed a Ukrainian missile over the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
And earlier this week, Russian authorities claimed they thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin.
