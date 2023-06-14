ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts

June 14, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses.

Reuters

Rescuers carry a local resident from a house heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine June 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: VIA REUTERS

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had tried unsuccessfully to mount offensives on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts in the last twenty four hours.

It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

The ministry said it had also targeted Ukrainian weapons warehouses and reserve forces and foreign mercenaries in overnight strikes.

Reuters could not independently verify its assertions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US