Russia says it repelled attempted Ukrainian offensives on three different fronts

June 14, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces had tried unsuccessfully to mount offensives on the south Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk fronts in the last twenty four hours.

It said in a statement that Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses in men and equipment.

The ministry said it had also targeted Ukrainian weapons warehouses and reserve forces and foreign mercenaries in overnight strikes.

Reuters could not independently verify its assertions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.