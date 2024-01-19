GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia says it hopes Argentina reconsiders decision not to join BRICS

The bloc in August announced it was admitting six new members, but Argentina declined the invitation

January 19, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - MOSCOW

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of delegates at the 2023 BRICS summit

Representational image of delegates at the 2023 BRICS summit | Photo Credit: via Reuters

The Kremlin said on Friday that it regretted Argentina's decision not to join the BRICS bloc, and that it hoped that Buenos Aires would reconsider.

Argentine President Javier Milei had said that he would decline an invitation to join the bloc, choosing instead to deepen ties with the United States.

The bloc — made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — in August announced it was admitting six new members in a bid to counter the Western-led global order.

The membership of Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates was due to take effect from January 1, 2024.

The letters signed by Mr. Milei and published by several media houses said Argentina’s membership was “not considered appropriate at this time.”

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

