Russia says it has swapped 195 prisoners of war with Ukraine

The announcement came a week after Russia alleged that Ukrainian forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs.

January 31, 2024 06:58 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Kyiv

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at an unknown location in Ukraine, in this handout picture released January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia's Defence Ministry says Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 195 prisoners of war each.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the swap was conducted on Wednesday.

The Defence Ministry said that missiles fired from across the border brought down the transport plane in Russia's Belgorod region on Jan. 24. Local authorities in Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said the crash killed all 74 people onboard, including six crew members and three Russian servicemen.

Ukrainian officials confirmed last week that a prisoner swap was due to happen that day but said it had been called off.

