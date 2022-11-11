Russia says it has completed Kherson withdrawal

A local resident rides a bike near destroyed houses, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson region, Ukraine. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro river. It said the withdrawal was completed by 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT) on Friday morning.

Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were "futile" in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.