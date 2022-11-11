Russia says it has completed Kherson withdrawal

Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were "futile"

Reuters
November 11, 2022 16:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A local resident rides a bike near destroyed houses, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the village of Arkhanhelske, Kherson region, Ukraine. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the TASS news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its daily briefing cited by Russian news agencies, the ministry said all Russian forces and equipment had been transferred to the left, or eastern, bank of the Dnipro river. It said the withdrawal was completed by 5:00 a.m. Moscow time (0200 GMT) on Friday morning.

Russia ordered the withdrawal on Wednesday after it said it attempts to maintain its position and supply troops were "futile" in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The ministry also said on Friday there was not a single piece of military hardware or soldier left on the western side of the river, which includes the regional capital Kherson, and that it had not suffered any loss of personnel or equipment during the withdrawal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russia
Ukraine
war
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app