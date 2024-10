“Russia’s air defence units destroyed 18 Ukrainian drones overnight,” the Russian defence ministry said on Monday (October 21, 2024).

Eleven of the drones were downed over the territory of the Rostov region, while the rest were destroyed over the Bryansk, Kursk and Oryol regions, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

