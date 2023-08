August 13, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Russian air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region early on Sunday morning, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

"There are no casualties and no damage," the Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app, adding the attack took place around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Reuters could not independently verify the report. The Belgorod region in Russia's south borders Ukraine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.