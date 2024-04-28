Russia says it destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine

April 28, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Russia's air defence systems destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine over its territory, Russia's Defence Ministry said on April 28, with a regional official saying the attack targeted an oil storage facility in the Kaluga region.

The Defence Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that three of the Ukraine-launched drones were downed over the Kaluga region, south of Moscow.

Vladislav Shapsha, regional governor of Kaluga, said the drones fell near an oil depot near the town of Lyudinovo.

"There were no casualties or damage," Mr. Shapsha said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said nine of the Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region and two over the Belgorod region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine's attacks on its territory or infrastructure.

Kyiv officials say targeting Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort.

