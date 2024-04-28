GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia says it destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine

The Russian Defence Ministry also said nine of the Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region and two over the Belgorod region

April 28, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Reuters
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Edelweiss Separate Mountain Assault Brigade carries a Leleka reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) before flying it at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on April 26, 2024.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Edelweiss Separate Mountain Assault Brigade carries a Leleka reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) before flying it at a front line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine on April 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia's air defence systems destroyed 17 drones launched by Ukraine over its territory, Russia's Defence Ministry said on April 28, with a regional official saying the attack targeted an oil storage facility in the Kaluga region.

The Defence Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app that three of the Ukraine-launched drones were downed over the Kaluga region, south of Moscow.

Also read | U.S. announces new Patriot missiles for Ukraine as part of new $6 billion aid package

Vladislav Shapsha, regional governor of Kaluga, said the drones fell near an oil depot near the town of Lyudinovo.

"There were no casualties or damage," Mr. Shapsha said in a statement on Telegram.

The Russian Defence Ministry also said nine of the Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region, three over the Kursk region and two over the Belgorod region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russia rarely discloses information about the full impact of Ukraine's attacks on its territory or infrastructure.

Kyiv officials say targeting Russia's military, energy and transport infrastructure undermines Moscow's war effort.

