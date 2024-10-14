GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia says it captures another village near Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian military said in its daily report that its troops repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including near Mykhailivka

Published - October 14, 2024 01:20 am IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
In this image made from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on October 11, 2024, a Russian sniper, in an undisclosed location, fires towards Ukrainian forces.

In this image made from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on October 11, 2024, a Russian sniper, in an undisclosed location, fires towards Ukrainian forces. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday (October 13, 2024) that its forces had taken control of the village of Mykhailivka in eastern Ukraine, where they have been advancing towards the important logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Reuters could not independently confirm the capture of Mykhailivka, which sits alongside a highway southeast of Pokrovsk.

The Ukrainian military said in its daily report that its troops repelled 36 Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk area, including near Mykhailivka.

Published - October 14, 2024 01:20 am IST

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.