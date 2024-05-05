ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine

May 05, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Moscow

After capturing the nearby industrial hub of Avdiivka in February, Russia has pressed its manpower and weapons advantage on the battlefield, advancing several kilometres deeper into Ukraine in places

AFP

This drone footage obtained by The Associated Press shows the village of Ocheretyne, a target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said on Sunday its armed forces had seized the village of Ocheretyne in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the latest in a string of small territorial gains for Moscow.

The Defence Ministry said Russian troops had "completely liberated the village of Ocheretyne in the Donetsk People's Republic".

Ocheretyne is around 15 km northwest of Avdiivka.

Ukraine's commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week that Kyiv had pulled back from three villages in the eastern Donetsk region and was building a new line of fortifications.

Kyiv has struggled amid delays to vital Western weapons supplies in recent months and hopes the arrival of US arms will help it stabilise the front lines.

