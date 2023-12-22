ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says downs 10 Ukraine drones, including near Moscow

December 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Moscow

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site.

AFP

Russia said Friday it had downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the capital Moscow and several border regions, as Kyiv vowed to increase drone production over the coming months.

Drone attacks on Russian territory were rare at the start of the Ukrainian conflict but they have become increasingly frequent in the past year, including in Moscow.

"Air defence forces in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack from a drone flying towards Moscow," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site, Sobyanin added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier the armed forces said they thwarted several waves of attacks and destroyed five drones over the border region of Bryansk.

Another four were destroyed over the Kaluga region, which is near Moscow, the armed forces said.

Russian air defence forces often report thwarting attacks, but rarely specify whether drones are launched from Ukraine, or from Russian territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US