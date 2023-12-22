GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia says downs 10 Ukraine drones, including near Moscow

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site.

December 22, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Moscow

AFP

Russia said Friday it had downed 10 Ukrainian drones over the capital Moscow and several border regions, as Kyiv vowed to increase drone production over the coming months.

Drone attacks on Russian territory were rare at the start of the Ukrainian conflict but they have become increasingly frequent in the past year, including in Moscow.

"Air defence forces in the urban district of Podolsk repelled an attack from a drone flying towards Moscow," the capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

No damage or casualties were reported where debris fell and emergency services were at work at the site, Sobyanin added.

Earlier the armed forces said they thwarted several waves of attacks and destroyed five drones over the border region of Bryansk.

Another four were destroyed over the Kaluga region, which is near Moscow, the armed forces said.

Russian air defence forces often report thwarting attacks, but rarely specify whether drones are launched from Ukraine, or from Russian territory.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.