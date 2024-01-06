ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says downed four Ukrainian missiles over Crimea overnight

January 06, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Moscow

The attack came a day after Russia said it repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea, downing 36 of them over the peninsula

AFP

In this photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, Russian soldiers fire from aboard a Ka-27 helicopter of the Russian Black Sea Fleet during a patrol the Black Sea. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia on Saturday announced its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles over Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight.

"Air defence on duty intercepted and destroyed four Ukrainian missiles over the Crimea peninsula," the Russian defence ministry said.

Kyiv said it had hit the Saki airbase in western Crimea.

"Saki airfield! All targets have been shot!" Mykola Oleshchuk, Ukraine's air force commander, said on social media.

Ukraine has targeted Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, since the start of Moscow's full-scale offensive.

Kyiv said Friday that it had targeted a command post near Sevastopol on Thursday.

Russian occupational authorities in the eastern Donetsk region said Ukrainian shelling killed two people Saturday, the day before Moscow celebrates Orthodox Christmas.

"Two people were killed in Makiivka and Gorlovka," the Moscow-installed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on Telegram, referring to two occupied eastern industrial towns.

Both sides have escalated attacks in recent days, as the conflict drags on into nearly two years.

