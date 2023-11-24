ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says downed 16 Ukrainian drones in south, Crimea

November 24, 2023 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Moscow

Russia’s defence ministry said ‘an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aerial drones against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted’

AFP

Ukrainian soldiers pass by a volunteer bus burning after a Russian drone hit it near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on November 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said on Friday it had destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones in the south of the country and over the annexed Crimean peninsula.

On Thursday night, “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using aerial drones against sites on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” Russia’s defence ministry said.

“Air defence systems destroyed 16 drones, including 13 over the Crimean peninsula and three over the territory of the Volgograd region.”

Ukraine has ramped up drone and missile attacks on Russian military installations in and around the peninsula as it presses a counteroffensive launched in June.

Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, has in particular been targeted by strikes as it serves as the rear base for the Black Sea Fleet and key supply route for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine.

