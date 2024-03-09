Russia says destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones

March 09, 2024 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST - Moscow

Social media channels close to the Russian army said Ukraine had targeted an aviation plant in Taganrog.

Russia said on Saturday it had destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones over its southern regions overnight, mostly in the Rostov area bordering Ukraine. Kyiv has regularly launched drones into Russia during Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine, now in its third year. ALSO READ A blast rocks the Ukrainian city of Odesa during a visit by Zelensky and Greece's Prime Minister

"Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones)," the Russian army said on social media.

The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine.

Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine.

He said a rescue worker was wounded but there were "no dead".