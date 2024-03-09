Russia says destroyed 47 Ukrainian drones

"Air defence systems on duty intercepted and destroyed over the territories of Belgorod region (one drone), Kursk region (two drones), Volgograd region (three drones) and Rostov region (41 drones)," the Russian army said on social media.
The southern Rostov region is a hub for the Russian army to plan its military operations in Ukraine.
Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said on social media that a drone attack had hit the city of Taganrog, on the Azov Sea near a Russian-occupied part of Ukraine.
He said a rescue worker was wounded but there were "no dead".