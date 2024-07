Russia's air defence systems destroyed 75 Ukraine-launched drones, more than half of them over the Rostov region in the southwest, the defence ministry said on July 22.

Forty-seven drones were destroyed over Rostov, 17 over the waters of the Black and Azov seas, eight over the Krasnodar region and single drones over the Belgorod, Voronezh and Smolensk region, the Ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

More details are awaited...

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.