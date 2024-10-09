ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says captured two more eastern Ukraine villages

Published - October 09, 2024 12:23 am IST - Moscow

The villages are located south of Russia's main push towards the city of Pokrovsk, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian Army

AFP

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian forces have captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), as Moscow's troops continue their steady advance in the region.

Russian units "liberated" the villages of Zoryane and Zolota Nyva in the Donetsk region, the Ministry said in a statement.

The villages are located south of Russia's main push towards the city of Pokrovsk, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian Army.

Russian forces reach another key frontline city, says Ukraine's military

Russia said that taking the villages continued its progress deeper into Ukraine's defences and improved its tactical position.

A Russian attack on Tuesday on a suburb of the southern city of Kherson on the bank of the Dnipro River killed one and wounded five, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on social media.

A missile attack on an industrial area of the northeastern city of Kharkiv hit a "civilian enterprise", wounding 21, including a teenager, and causing a major fire, the city's Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

