Russia says captured two more east Ukrainian villages

The gains came after Russia claimed two other villages over the weekend

Updated - July 02, 2024 03:03 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 02:36 am IST - Moscow

AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman of the Ochi reconnaissance unit collects a parachute of a Furia drone after a flight over Russian positions at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the Ochi reconnaissance unit collects a parachute of a Furia drone after a flight over Russian positions at the frontline in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Sunday, June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said on July 1 it had captured two more east Ukrainian villages, as Moscow's forces have continued to put pressure on the struggling Ukrainian Army in several directions for weeks.

The gains came after Russia claimed two other villages over the weekend.

Following the weekend's advances, Russia's Defence Ministry said it took the village of Novopokrovske in the eastern Donetsk region and the village of Stepova Novoselivka in the north-east Kharkiv region.

12 killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, rescue work continues at destroyed apartment building

Novopokrovske lies north of a village that Moscow took on June 30, in an area of the front where Moscow has been steadily pushing westwards since it took the industrial hub of Avdiivka in February.

Moscow has announced the capture of a fresh village in Ukraine's east almost every week this summer.

Russia presses its offensive in Ukraine and issues new threats as the West tries to blunt the push

Stepova Novoselivka lies south-east of the city of Kupyansk, where Russia has also been on the advance for months.

Russian forces took Kupyansk at the start of their 2022 offensive but Ukrainian forces retook the city several months later.

In May, Russia launched a renewed local offensive in the Kharkiv region.

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine

