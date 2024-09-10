GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia says captured town, three villages in eastern Ukraine

Russian troops have been advancing steadily in the Donetsk region in recent weeks

Published - September 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Moscow

AFP
In this image made from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, Russian marines drive their APC toward Ukrainian position at Vugledar direction, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

In this image made from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, Russian marines drive their APC toward Ukrainian position at Vugledar direction, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) said it had captured the town of Krasnogorivka in eastern Ukraine as well as three villages in different parts of the Donetsk region.

The Ministry said Russian troops had "liberated" the town and the villages of Grygorivka, Galytsynivka and Vodiane.

The Ministry statement used the Russian names for all four settlements.

Krasnogorivka, which had a population before the conflict of 16,000, is in an area where the front line has remained relatively unchanged for weeks.

The town lies some 20 km west of Russian-held Donetsk and had served as a key stronghold for Kyiv.

It became more vulnerable after the fall of nearby Marinka in December 2023 and Avdiivka in February 2024.

Russian troops have been advancing steadily in the Donetsk region in recent weeks and are closing in on the town of Pokrovsk, a vital logistics and transport hub for Ukrainian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that seizing the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland which includes the Donetsk region, was Russia's "primary objective".

On the back foot in the east, Ukraine last month launched an offensive into Russia's Kursk region, saying it had seized hundreds of square kilometres.

Ukraine has said one of its objectives had been to halt Russian advances in the east by forcing Moscow to redeploy troops.

