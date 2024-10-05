ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine

Published - October 05, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Moscow

The village is located close to Pokrovsk, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army that is threatened by the advance of Russian troops

AFP

“Russian forces “liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye” in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the defence ministry said,” using the Russian name for the village of Zhelanne Druge. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian forces said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that they had captured another village in eastern Ukraine near the town of Kurakhove, as Moscow continued its steady advance.

“Russian forces “liberated the settlement of Zhelannoye Vtoroye” in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the defence ministry said,” using the Russian name for the village of Zhelanne Druge.

The village is located close to Pokrovsk, a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army that is threatened by the advance of Russian troops.

Russian-installed authorities in the city of Gorlivka also said on Saturday that 11 civilians had been wounded by shelling from the Ukrainian side.

Separately, the defence ministry said Russia had downed 10 Ukrainian drones overnight over its Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions, which border Ukraine.

Voronezh governor Alexander Gusev said on Telegram that a civilian was wounded by a Ukrainian drone.

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

“On the Ukrainian side, two people were killed by Russian strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region in the south of the country,” regional governor Ivan Fyodorov said on Telegram.

Russia launched its Ukraine offensive in February 2022 and currently occupies 18% of the country.

After a series of setbacks in 2022, Russian forces largely held ground in 2023 and have been advancing further in 2024 against often outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces.

