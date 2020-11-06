Russia rules out Navalny poisoning

Russian officials said on Friday that metabolic problems and pancreatitis caused Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to fall ill in August, ruling out findings by European labs that he was poisoned with Novichok.
In August, the 44-year-old anti-graft campaigner collapsed on a flight from Siberia to Moscow and was eventually transferred for treatment to Germany, where experts ruled he was poisoned.
The Interior Ministry’s Siberian branch said doctors who treated Mr. Navalny for two days before he was flown to Berlin confirmed their diagnosis of “disruption of carbohydrate metabolism and chronic pancreatitis”. It added that no poisonous substances were found on Mr. Navalny’s clothes.
