Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases, 197 deaths in last 24 hours

MOSCOW:

06 June 2020 13:37 IST

Officials said 197 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official nationwide death toll to 5,725.

Russia reported 8,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections to 458,689.

