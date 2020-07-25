Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

MOSCOW

25 July 2020 13:34 IST

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 806,720.

Russia on Saturday reported 5,871 new coronavirus cases and 146 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 806,720, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said. The death toll now stands at 13,192, and 597,140 people have recovered.

Advertising

Advertising