Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks past a tent used for taking coronavirus tests in a parking lot outside Gritman Medical Center in Moscow, Idaho. File

Russia on Saturday reported 5,871 new coronavirus cases and 146 more deaths from the respiratory disease.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 806,720, Russia's coronavirus crisis response centre said. The death toll now stands at 13,192, and 597,140 people have recovered.

