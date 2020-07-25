International

Russia rejects British, U.S. criticism of its activities in space

The foreign ministry said it considered the statements as an “anti-Russian strike as part of a targeted information campaign initiated by Washington” to discredit Russia's activities in space

Moscow rejected criticism from the United States and the United Kingdom of Russia's activities in space on Friday, after the two nations expressed concern at a Russian satellite test conducted on July 15.

Britain on Thursday said Russia had launched a projectile with the “characteristics of a weapon” and called on Moscow to behave responsibly in space.

“The tests conducted by Russia's Ministry of Defence on July 15 did not pose a threat to other space objects and, most importantly, did not violate any norms and principles of international law,” Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministry said it considered statements made by American and British officials as an “anti-Russian strike as part of a targeted information campaign initiated by Washington” to discredit Russia's activities in space.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 9:14:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-rejects-british-us-criticism-of-its-activities-in-space/article32188724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

