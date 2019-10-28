Russia raises doubt over Baghdadi’s ‘umpteenth death’

Russia raised doubts on Sunday over the “umpteenth death” of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed several times since 2014.

“The Defence Ministry does not have reliable information about the actions of the U.S. army in the Idlib ‘de-escalation’ zone... concerning the ‘umpteenth death’” of Baghdadi, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a nighttime U.S. raid deep inside northwestern Syria.