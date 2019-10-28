International

Russia raises doubt over Baghdadi’s ‘umpteenth death’

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a nighttime U.S. raid deep inside northwestern Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a nighttime U.S. raid deep inside northwestern Syria   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

Russia raised doubts on Sunday over the “umpteenth death” of Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who has been reported killed several times since 2014.

“The Defence Ministry does not have reliable information about the actions of the U.S. army in the Idlib ‘de-escalation’ zone... concerning the ‘umpteenth death’” of Baghdadi, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Baghdadi had been killed in a nighttime U.S. raid deep inside northwestern Syria.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics International
USA
Russia
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 9:09:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russia-raises-doubt-over-baghdadis-umpteenth-death/article29811534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY