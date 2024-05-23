ADVERTISEMENT

Russia passes decree to allow seizure of U.S. assets

Published - May 23, 2024 10:30 pm IST - Moscow

The West froze around $300 billion of Russian financial assets, mostly its central bank reserves, after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 23 signed a decree allowing the confiscation of assets inside Russia belonging to the United States, its citizens and companies, to compensate those hit by Western sanctions against Moscow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The West froze around $300 billion of Russian financial assets, mostly its central bank reserves, after Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

And the U.S. Congress last month passed a bill that would allow President Joe Biden to use frozen Russian assets in the United States for a special fund to support Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russian decree will give Russian companies, organisations and individuals that have been hit by sanctions the right to apply for compensation from the Russian government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The compensation would come in the form of US-owned assets - such as real estate, companies, bank accounts or shares - based in Russia.

Many Western companies have left Russia since it launched its offensive on Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those that remain - or have yet to finalise sales of their Russian businesses - could now be at risk of having their assets seized.

Both Moscow and Western capitals have traded accusations of stealing each other's property over the asset freezes.

Russia has taken a number of Western-owned businesses under "temporary" state control in the past two years -- acts decried by Western leaders and companies as "nationalisation".

In Europe, where the vast majority of the frozen Russian assets are located, pressure is ramping up over how to use them to support Ukraine.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called for the G7 to be more "ambitious" in how it can use the funds to help Kyiv.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World / Russia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US