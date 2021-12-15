International

Russia ordered murder in German soil: court

A Russian man was convicted on Wednesday of a brazen daylight killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that judges said was ordered by federal authorities in Russia and was labeled as “state terrorism” by a Berlin court.

The 2019 slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity, sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Moscow and Berlin. It prompted the German government to expel two Russian diplomats.

The Berlin regional court said in its verdict that Russian authorities provided 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov with a false identity, fake passport and the resources to carry out the hit on August 23, 2019.

“The central government of the Russian Federation was the author of this crime,” presiding judge Olaf Arnoldi said. “It commissioned the accused.”

The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement “absolutely groundless.”

The outcome of the trial could stoke new tensions between Germany and Russia at a time when the new government of Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Moscow.


