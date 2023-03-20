ADVERTISEMENT

Russia opens criminal probe into ICC after Putin arrest warrant

March 20, 2023 05:38 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Moscow

The Russian action is a symbolic gesture of defiance in response to the warrant issued against Vladimir Putin, which accused him of the war crime of deporting children from Ukraine to Russia

AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russia said on March 20 that it had opened a criminal investigation into International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan after the court based in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin.

“The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case against the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Ahmad Khan” and several ICC judges, the Investigative Committee said, based on their “unlawful” decision to seek Mr. Putin’s arrest.

Mr. Khan is being investigated on the grounds of “criminal prosecution of a person known to be innocent... and preparation of an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection,” the statement from the Investigative Committee said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICC on Friday announced an arrest warrant for Mr. Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.

The Hague-based ICC said it had also issued a warrant against Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights, on similar charges.

Moscow dismissed the orders as “void”.

More than 16,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia since the February 24, 2022 invasion, according to Kyiv, with many allegedly placed in institutions and foster homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US