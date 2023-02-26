ADVERTISEMENT

Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability: Putin tells state TV

February 26, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

Russian President Vladimir Putin the West wanted to liquidate Russia.

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 26 that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

"In today's conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?" Mr. Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Mr. Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Mr. Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Russia / NATO

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US