Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability: Putin tells state TV

Russian President Vladimir Putin the West wanted to liquidate Russia.

February 26, 2023 01:15 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian President Vladimir Putin. File.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 26 that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

"In today's conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?" Mr. Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Mr. Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

"They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation," Mr. Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

