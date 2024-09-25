GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia mulls Bill to curb ‘childless propaganda’

Russia is facing an ageing population and low birth rates

Published - September 25, 2024 11:10 am IST

AFP
Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian MPs on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) called for a ban on promoting childless lifestyles, the latest measures targeting what Moscow depicts as a liberal “ideology” at odds with Russia’s conservative values.

Facing an ageing population and low birth rates, Moscow is seeking to reverse a demographic slump, accentuated by its military offensive on Ukraine, that threatens its economic future.

The Kremlin, the powerful Russian Orthodox Church, and high-profile conservative public figures regularly promote what they call “traditional values,” both as a bulwark against Western liberal ideas and as a way to arrest Russia’s demographic decline.

“We have started considering a Bill banning propaganda of a conscious refusal to have children,” Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on social media.

The measures would amount to a “ban on the ideology of childlessness and the childfree movement,” he said. The proposed law would apply to materials online, in media, advertising and in films. Violations would be punishable by fines ranging from 4,00,000 rubles on individuals to 5 million rubles for businesses, Mr. Volodin said.

The latest Bill echoes a Soviet-era tax on men and women without children. Foreign citizens who violate its provisions would face detention or deportation, the state-run TASS news agency reported.

Published - September 25, 2024 11:10 am IST

Related Topics

Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.