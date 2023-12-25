GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia moves Navalny to a prison in the Arctic

Navalny's allies said he has not been seen by his lawyers since December 6 and raised the alarm about his fate

December 25, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. File.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been moved to a penal colony in an Arctic region of northern Russia, his spokeswoman said on December 25 after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks.

Navalny was tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, about 1,900 km (1200 miles) north east of Moscow, spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said.

Navalny's lawyer managed to see him on Monday, Yarmysh said.

Navalny's allies, who had been preparing for his expected transfer to a "special regime" colony, the harshest grade in Russia's prison system, said he has not been seen by his lawyers since Dec. 6 and raised the alarm about his fate.

"Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and the media who are concerned about Alexei's fate and who do not get tired of writing about the situation," Navalny lawyer Ivan Zhdanov said.

Zhdanov said his supporters sent 618 requests for information about the location of Navalny, who had been held at a penal colony 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow.

