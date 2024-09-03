ADVERTISEMENT

Zelenskyy says Russian ballistic missile attack on Poltava kills at least 41; over 180 wounded

Updated - September 03, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute’s buildings, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry says

AFP

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the Russian attack in Poltava, Ukraine, on September 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack Tuesday (September 3, 2024) on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which hit a military educational facility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Follow The Hindu’s coverage of the Russia Ukraine war

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute’s buildings, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter,” the Ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rescuers were still at work after saving 25 people, including 11 trapped under the rubble, according to the Ministry.

Russian military bloggers had said that the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Putin says Ukraine border incursion will not stop Russian advance

Ukrainian MP Maria Bezugla, who regularly criticises Ukraine’s military leadership, blamed high-ranking officials for endangering soldiers by allowing such events.

“These tragedies keep repeating themselves. When will it stop?” she posted on Telegram.

Mr. Zelenskyy ordered a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the strike and called for more air defence equipment from Ukraine’s Western partners.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US