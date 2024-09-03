GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Zelenskyy says Russian ballistic missile attack on Poltava kills at least 41; over 180 wounded

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute’s buildings, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry says

Updated - September 03, 2024 06:24 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 05:26 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the Russian attack in Poltava, Ukraine, on September 03, 2024.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks on the Russian attack in Poltava, Ukraine, on September 03, 2024. | Photo Credit: X/@ZelenskyyUa

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said dozens of people were killed in a Russian attack Tuesday (September 3, 2024) on the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, which hit a military educational facility.

“More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, there are many dead. As of now, 41 people have been reported dead,” Mr. Zelenskyy said.

Follow The Hindu’s coverage of the Russia Ukraine war

Two Russian ballistic missiles hit a hospital and an educational institution, partially destroying one of the institute’s buildings, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry said.

“The time interval between the alarm and the arrival of the deadly missiles was so short that it caught people in the middle of evacuating to the bomb shelter,” the Ministry said.

Rescuers were still at work after saving 25 people, including 11 trapped under the rubble, according to the Ministry.

Russian military bloggers had said that the strike targeted an outdoor ceremony.

Putin says Ukraine border incursion will not stop Russian advance

Ukrainian MP Maria Bezugla, who regularly criticises Ukraine’s military leadership, blamed high-ranking officials for endangering soldiers by allowing such events.

“These tragedies keep repeating themselves. When will it stop?” she posted on Telegram.

Mr. Zelenskyy ordered a prompt investigation into the circumstances of the strike and called for more air defence equipment from Ukraine’s Western partners.

