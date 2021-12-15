Russia lists out demands of security to U.S.

Moscow

15 December 2021 22:34 IST

Russia said on Wednesday it had delivered its proposals for legal security guarantees over NATO’s expansion to a top U.S. diplomat after President Vladimir Putin said he wanted talks to start immediately.

On Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov discussed Russia’s insistence to spell out in writing that NATO would halt its eastward expansion with Karen Donfried, U.S. assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, Moscow said.

“A detailed discussion of the issue of security guarantees took place in the light of ongoing attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military-political situation in Europe in their favour,” the Foreign Ministry said.

