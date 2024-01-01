GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia launches record number of drones across Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv continue aerial attacks

The Ukrainian air force says Russia launched a record 90 Shahed drones over Ukraine during the early hours of New Year’s Day

January 01, 2024 10:51 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - KYIV

AP
A girl uses her mobile phone while she sits on a swing at a compound of residential houses heavily damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on January 1, 2024.

A girl uses her mobile phone while she sits on a swing at a compound of residential houses heavily damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine on January 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russia launched a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine during the early hours of the new year, the Ukrainian Air Force said on January 1, while Russia also reported Ukrainian attacks.

A 15-year-old boy was killed and seven persons wounded after falling debris from one of 87 downed drones hit a residential building in the city of Odesa, the head of the region's military administration, Oleh Kiper, said. Debris also sparked a number of small fires, including at the city's port.

In the western city of Lviv, Russian attacks severely damaged a museum dedicated to Roman Shukhevych, a controversial Ukrainian nationalist and military commander who fought for Ukrainian independence during World War II. University buildings in the town of Dubliany were also damaged, although no casualties were reported.

Writing on social media, Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi described the strike as “symbolic and cynical,” adding, “this is a war for our history."

Meanwhile, four persons were killed and 13 more wounded following Ukrainian shelling on Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk, according to the area’s Russian-installed leader, Denis Pushilin. Russian state media reported that a journalist was among the victims, but provided no further details.

One person was also killed and another wounded in shelling on the Russian border town of Shebekino, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The aerial strikes follow a series of heavy aerial bombardments that began on Friday, when Russia unleashed an 18-hour attack that one air force official described as the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

At least 49 people were killed in the bombardment, with rescuers in Kyiv reporting Monday that they had recovered at least eight more bodies from underneath the rubble.

Shelling blamed on Ukraine in the center of the Russian border city of Belgorod Saturday killed 21 people, including three children, local officials reported.

