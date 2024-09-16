ADVERTISEMENT

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

Updated - September 16, 2024 11:06 am IST - KYIV

Russia launches its eighth air attack in September on Kyiv overnight; according to preliminary information, there is no casualties or damage in Kyiv

Reuters

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv on September 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia launched its eighth air attack in September on Kyiv overnight, with air defence units destroying nearly 20 drones that were heading towards the country's capital, Ukrainian military said on Monday (September 16, 2024).

"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

The scale of the attack, which kept Kyiv under air raid alerts for about 3.5 hours, will only be known later on Monday (September 16, 2024), he added on the messaging app.

Reuters reported a series of loud explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. Russia says that it targets only Ukrainian infrastructure that is key to its war efforts in its air attacks.

