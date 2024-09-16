GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv, Ukraine's military says

Russia launches its eighth air attack in September on Kyiv overnight; according to preliminary information, there is no casualties or damage in Kyiv

Updated - September 16, 2024 11:06 am IST - KYIV

Reuters
Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv on September 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Kharkiv on September 15, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia launched its eighth air attack in September on Kyiv overnight, with air defence units destroying nearly 20 drones that were heading towards the country's capital, Ukrainian military said on Monday (September 16, 2024).

At least 7 killed as Russia shells four Ukraine regions, governors say

"Russian attack drones were heading to Kyiv from different directions and in different groups," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv.

The scale of the attack, which kept Kyiv under air raid alerts for about 3.5 hours, will only be known later on Monday (September 16, 2024), he added on the messaging app.

Russia says recaptured another village in eastern Ukraine

Reuters reported a series of loud explosions in what sounded like air defence systems in operation.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow. Russia says that it targets only Ukrainian infrastructure that is key to its war efforts in its air attacks.

Published - September 16, 2024 10:23 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.