Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv 2nd night in row

July 12, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - KYIV

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv and its region a second night in row, with air defence systems engaged in repelling the strike, a Ukraine military official said.

"The air raid alert is on! Air defence systems engaged in the region on approach to Kyiv," Serhiy Popko, head of the military administration for the Ukrainian capital said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Kyiv military administration urged on its Telegram channel that people stay in shelters until the raids are over.

Reuters witnesses in Kyiv heard blasts resembling the sound of air defence systems intercepting air objects.

