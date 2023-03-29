HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia launches drills of its nuclear missile forces

The Russian military is conducting drills of its strategic missile forces in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine

March 29, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - Moscow

AP
The Russian military on March 29, 2023, launched drills of its strategic missile forces, deploying Yars mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Russian military on March 29, 2023, launched drills of its strategic missile forces, deploying Yars mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AP

The Russian military conducted drills of its strategic missile forces on March 29, deploying mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country's massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

ALSO READ
U.S. calls on Russia to stay with nuclear weapons treaty

As part of the drills, the Yars mobile missile launchers will manoeuvre across three regions of Siberia, Russia's Defense Ministry said. The movements will involve measures to conceal the deployment from foreign intelligence assets, the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry did not mention plans for any practice launches. The Yars is a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of about 11,000 kilometers (over 6,800 miles). It forms the backbone of Russia's strategic missile forces.

The Defense Ministry released a video showing massive trucks carrying the missiles driving out from a base to go on patrol. The maneuvers involve about 300 vehicles and 3,000 troops in eastern Siberia, according to the ministry.

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, shows a Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia.

This photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, shows a Yars missile launcher of the Russian armed forces being driven in an undisclosed location in Russia. | Photo Credit: AP

The massive exercise took place days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Russia's neighbour and ally.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield and have a relatively short range and a much lower yield compared to the long-range strategic missiles fitted with nuclear warheads that are capable of obliterating whole cities.

Mr. Putin’s decision to put the tactical weapons in Belarus followed his repeated warnings that Moscow was ready to use “all available means” — a reference to its nuclear arsenal — to fend off attacks on Russian territory.

Russian officials have issued a barrage of hawkish statements since their troops entered Ukraine, warning that the continuing Western support for Ukraine raised the threat of a nuclear conflict.

In remarks published on Tuesday, Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, which Mr. Putin chairs, warned the United States and its allies against harbouring hopes for Russia's defeat in Ukraine.

Mr. Patrushev alleged that some American politicians believe the U.S. could launch a preventative missile strike on Russia to which Moscow would be unable to respond, a purported belief that he described as “short-sighted stupidity, which is very dangerous”.

“Russia is patient and isn’t trying to scare anyone with its military superiority, but it has unique modern weapons capable of destroying any adversary, including the United States, in case of a threat to its existence,” Mr. Patrushev said.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / nuclear weapons / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.