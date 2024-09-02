GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russia launches a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Ukraine’s military says

Russia has launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv and possibly other cities

Published - September 02, 2024 10:17 am IST - KYIV, Ukraine

AP
Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters. 

Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters.  | Photo Credit: AFP

Russia launched a barrage of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles at Kyiv, Ukraine's air force said early Monday (September 2, 2024).

Several series of explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Monday, sending residents into bomb shelters.

Also read | The Kursk gambit, Ukrainian tactics and battle realities

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said emergency services were called to the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv. One person was reportedly injured by falling debris in Shevchenkivskyi district, Klitschko said.

“There will be an answer for everything. The enemy will feel it,” the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, posted on his Telegram page following the attack.

According to the air force, Russia fired several groups of cruise missiles accompanied by ballistic missile launches and a few drones, targeting Kyiv.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said over 10 cruise missiles, about 10 ballistic missiles and a drone fired at the Ukrainian capital and its suburbs were destroyed by Ukraine's air defenses.

An explosion also rang out in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, according to Ukrainian media. Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv region, confirmed an early morning strike on Kharkiv's Industrialnyi district and said it set a residential building and several others on fire.

The barrage comes a day after Russia’s military reported intercepting and destroying 158 Ukrainian drones targeting multiple Russian regions in one of the biggest Ukrainian attacks of the war that has raged for about 2 1/2 years.

It also comes weeks after Ukranian forces' incursion into Russia's Kursk region, which Moscow's forces have struggled to push back so far and to which the Kremlin has vowed to respond.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia / Ukraine

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.