Russia uses hypersonic missiles in an attack on Kyiv, no casualties reported

Published - July 08, 2024 05:07 pm IST - Kyiv

Russian forces launch missiles at Ukrainian targets in Kyiv, causing explosions and fires, with no immediate details on casualties

AP

Smoke rises after recent Russian air strikes, in the town of Toretsk, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near a front line in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian forces launched multiple ballistic and cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets on July 8, Ukraine's Air Force said, with explosions were felt and heard across Kyiv, the capital.

The daylight attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, one of the most advanced Russian weapons, the Air Force said. The Kinzhal flies at 10 times the speed of sound, making it hard to intercept.

The Kyiv city administration reported falling debris, presumably from intercepted missiles, in the Solomianskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts of Kyiv, starting fires. Smoke rose from several Kyiv neighbourhoods. There were no immediate details of casualties and damage. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said ambulances were heading to the Solomianskyi district.

Explosions were also reported by local officials in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region.

